October 29, 2026 8:36 PM हिंदी

Ayodhya braces for Deepotsav; hotels, homestays fully booked amid tourist surge

Ayodhya braces for Deepotsav; hotels, homestays fully booked amid tourist surge (Photo: IANS)

Ayodhya, Oct 29 (IANS) The temple city of Ayodhya is witnessing a sharp surge in tourist bookings as preparations intensify for the 10th Deepotsav celebrations.

With hotels fully booked from November 4 to 8 and homestays reserved from November 2 to 10, the local tourism sector is gearing up for a major influx of devotees and visitors.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the tourism department and the Ayodhya Development Authority to finalise arrangements for accommodation, transportation and the grand execution of the event.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the Ram Mandir, witness the illuminated “Saryu (river) Ghats” and attend cultural programmes during the festival. Lakshmikant Pandey, manager of Ramprastha Hotel near Naya Ghat, said all rooms at his establishment are booked from November 4 to 8.

He noted that tourists are excited about Deepotsav and have appreciated the arrangements being made in the city.

Similarly, Ambrish Pandey of Awadh Homestay on Station Road reported full occupancy from November 2 to 10. He credited the coordination between the Ayodhya Development Authority and the government for ensuring a smooth experience for visitors.

Tourist guide OP Saini observed that the number of pilgrims rises significantly during Deepotsav. He said improvements in roads, ghats, parking facilities and lighting under the Yogi government have made visits more comfortable compared to earlier years.

Guides are providing accurate information about Ram Janmabhoomi, Saryu Ghat and other religious sites to enhance the experience of pilgrims.

The festive preparations have also boosted local markets. Sculptor and vendor Rajkumar reported increased demand for idols of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, earthen lamps and other worship materials.

He said government efforts to promote tourism have benefited local businesses, with outstation tourists praising the city’s readiness. The enthusiasm among hotel owners, homestay operators, guides and vendors of religious items highlights the growing importance of Deepotsav for Ayodhya’s tourism economy.

As the city transforms into a major spiritual and tourism hub, the 10th Deepotsav is expected to further strengthen its position on the national tourism map.

--IANS

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