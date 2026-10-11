Avtar Gill lauds Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘unparalleled legacy’ on his 84th birthday, calls sharing screen with him a 'privilege'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill extended warm birthday wishes to megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday.

He recalled the privilege of sharing screen space with the legendary actor in over a dozen films. Taking to Instagram, Gill penned a heartfelt note for Bachchan, reflecting on the cherished memories of working with him and praised his immense contribution to Indian cinema. “Wishing the one and only Amitabh Bachchan Sahab a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan Having had the privilege of sharing the screen with you in over a dozen films, I look back with great fondness on those cherished memories,” he wrote.

He further lauded Bachchan's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, describing his legacy and stature as unparalleled. “Your immense contribution to Indian cinema, unparalleled legacy and stature, place you in a league of your own. Wishing you good health, happiness and always the very best,” he added.

Avtar Gill also shared a couple of photographs featuring himself and Amitabh Bachchan from films they have worked together in. The post offered a glimpse into their on-screen association over the years.

Gill has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in several Bollywood films over the years, including ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Indrajeet’, ‘Main Azaad Hoon’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Baghban’, among others.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on October 11. The film industry took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the megastar, celebrating his illustrious career and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

The ‘Sholay’ actor, one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning several decades. Known for his powerful screen presence and versatile performances, he has delivered numerous memorable roles across genres.

Even in his 80s, Big B continues to remain active in the entertainment industry. He maintains a strong presence on both the big screen and television. Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC).

--IANS

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