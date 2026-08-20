Avinash Wadhawan reveals how his solo San Francisco trip taught him to trust himself

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Avinash Wadhawan has opened up about his memorable solo trip to San Francisco.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he revealed how travelling alone gave him a newfound sense of independence and taught him to trust himself. The actor, who is currently seen in Rajshri’s “Sangemarmar” and “Manpasand Ki Shaadi,” said the journey was more than just a holiday, as it changed the way he looked at himself and the world around him.

Avinash mentioned that he has taken only one solo trip so far, but the experience remains one of the most memorable and liberating journeys of his life. Recalling his trip to San Francisco, he said, "Yes, I have, only once, and unarguably one of my most memorable journeys, and incredibly liberating. It was my solo trip to San Francisco.”

"It was a wonderful experience because travelling alone teaches you to trust yourself and embrace uncertainty. I spent my days simply walking, discovering neighborhoods, interacting with locals, and experiencing the city at my own pace. There was no pressure to follow an itinerary. It was liberating, enriching, and deeply personal.”

“It was one of the most rewarding travel experiences of my life. It wasn't just a trip; it was a conversation with myself, and I came back richer because of it,” he added.

The ‘Geet’ actor also shared that despite his busy work commitments, he tries to make time for travel whenever possible. Avinash revealed he usually manages to take a couple of vacations a year, but for him, travelling is more about meaningful experiences than simply ticking destinations off a list.

“With my work commitments, I try to take a couple of vacations a year whenever time permits. I'm not someone who travels just to check destinations off a list. I travel for the experience. “If I had to pick one place that remains close to my heart, it would be Darjeeling. I love its vibe, its diversity, its beautiful hilly landscapes, and the feeling that every street has a story to tell.”

Apart from his film career, Avinash Wadhawan has also established a strong presence on Indian television. He has featured in several popular shows over the years. He has been part of notable series such as "Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai," where he played Indrajeet Rajvansh, along with "Balika Vadhu," "Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg," "Shobha Somnath Ki," "Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq," "C.I.D.," and "Doli Armaano Ki," among others.

--IANS

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