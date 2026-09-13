MLS: Messi scores but Inter Miami playout 2-2 draw against Nashville

Miami, Sep 13 (IANS) A goal from captain Lionel Messi, who has now recorded 99 goals across all competitions for Inter Miami, and an own goal secured the point for the Inter Miami with a 2-2 draw at home against Nashville SC in MLS regular season action at the Nu Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 4th minute to take the lead through a goal from Sam Surridge. Inter Miami equalised in the 19th minute through an own goal, as a corner kick delivery from Messi was deflected into the back of the net by Nashville defender Reed Baker-Whiting.

The 1-1 scoreline then remained unchanged through the end of the first half.

Inter Miami had a clear chance to take the lead early in the second half in the 50th minute, but Messi’s left-footed hit from the right side of the box rattled the crossbar.

Twelve minutes later Messi made no mistake as Inter Miami turned the scoring around to take a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute. Messi received a pass from De Paul in a central position just outside the box, where he unleashed a first-time, left-footed hit to find the back of the net at the far post as he recorded his 19th goal this regular season to take the lead in the race for the MLS Golden Boot, while at the same time reaching 99 strikes for Inter Miami across all competitions since joining the Club in 2023.

The 66th minute of play saw Inter Miami make two substitutions, including the introduction of recently signed Paraguayan international midfielder Matías Galarza in place of Segovia as he made his debut for our Club.

Inter Miami nearly extended its advantage through a double opportunity in the 78th minute. An initial shot from Suárez from the center of the box was met by a save by Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake, followed by an effort from Messi that was deflected by the visitor’s goalkeeper before bouncing off the left post.

Nashville tied the match in the first minute of stoppage time through a goal from Surridge.

Inter Miami pushed in search of reclaiming its lead and came close to finding a winner in the fourth minute of added time when a finish from De Paul from the right side of the box hit the left post.

The 2-2 scoreline ultimately remained unchanged as Inter Miami secured a point tonight at Nu Stadium.

--IANS

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