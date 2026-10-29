Avika Gor reveals plans to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth in Bangkok with husband Milind Chandwani

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor is all set to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot with husband Milind Chandwani.

Speaking to IANS, the Balika Vadhu actress shared her plans to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Milind in Bangkok. Sharing her excitement about the celebrations, Avika Gor shared, “For me, festivals are all about the emotions, the traditions, and, of course, dressing up! Karwa Chauth is such a beautiful occasion to celebrate love and togetherness. I love the whole vibe of it, getting dressed up, wearing beautiful ethnic outfits, enjoying the festivities, and spending quality time with your partner.”

“But what I love most is the intention behind the festival. It’s a lovely reminder to pause amidst our busy lives and celebrate the person who makes our world a little more special. We are celebrating in bangkok this year and this will be very special.”

Talking about what commitment means to her, she explained, “I think love is in the little things, showing up for each other, being each other’s biggest cheerleader, laughing together, and standing by each other through everything.”

“For me, commitment isn't just about grand gestures; it’s about choosing each other every single day. Karwa Chauth celebrates that beautiful bond, and I think that’s what makes it so special. The rituals are lovely, but the love, understanding, and friendship behind them are what truly matter. And honestly, having your favourite person to share life’s crazy little moments with is such a blessing!”

She further said that traditions remain relevant for younger generations when they are celebrated in ways that fit into their lives. The actress believes that modern lifestyles and cultural values can go hand in hand, allowing people to stay connected to their roots while interpreting traditions in their own way.

Avika mentioned, “I think it’s super important, but in a way that feels authentic to you! We’re a generation that loves experimenting, expressing ourselves, and doing things our own way, and I think we can do all of that while staying connected to our roots. Traditions don’t have to feel old-school; you can give them your own little twist and make them relevant to your life.”

“Whether it’s wearing a gorgeous traditional outfit, celebrating with family, or understanding the story behind a festival, these little things keep us connected to our culture. For me, it’s all about embracing where we come from while creating our own traditions along the way. You can be modern, independent, and totally rooted in your culture, one doesn’t have to come at the cost of the other,” she added.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani tied the knot on 30th September 2025 in the presence of their families and close friends.

--IANS

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