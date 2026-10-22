Avail affordable 'firecracker insurance' on PhonePe this festive season

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) PhonePe on Thursday announced the return of its comprehensive firecracker insurance, available for the third consecutive year on its platform. It offers extensive medical coverage up to Rs 25,000 for fixed, pocket-friendly premiums starting at Rs 11 to provide absolute protection against firecracker-induced mishaps during the festive occasion of Diwali.

Available digitally on the PhonePe platform and underwritten by Aditya Birla Health Insurance, this seasonal micro-insurance aims to provide enhanced assurance and protection to buyers so they can enjoy the festivities knowing they have financial support in the event of an unanticipated incident.

The policy offers protection across three main areas:

● Hospitalisation Cover: Provides reimbursement up to Rs 25,000 for inpatient medical stays exceeding 24 hours.

● Day-Care Treatment: Covers medical expenses up to Rs 25,000 for minor procedures or burn treatments requiring less than 24 hours of hospital admission.

● Accidental Death Benefit: Provides a fixed lump-sum payout of Rs 25,000 (applicable exclusively to the primary policyholder).

Hospitalisation and Day-Care coverage protects the primary policyholder, spouse, and up to two dependent children, whereas the Accidental Death benefit is limited exclusively to the primary policyholder. To accommodate different festive schedules, the coverage is offered through two variants. For clarity during purchase, only one active plan is displayed on the platform at any given point:

● 30-day plan: Priced at Rs 21, this variant is live from October 15, offering active policy coverage till November 14. Valid for 30 days from the date of purchase.

● 11-day plan: Priced at Rs 11, this variant goes live closer to Diwali on November 5, providing coverage till November 15. Valid for 11 days from the date of purchase.

The plan has been designed to be simple, transparent, and easily accessible. Users can purchase the policy in under a minute, directly on the PhonePe app, and secure immediate coverage.

Here’s how users can avail this coverage on the PhonePe app:

Step 1: Open the Insurance section on the PhonePe app & select Firecracker Insurance.

Step 2: Select the plan details, with a sum insured of Rs 25,000 and a fixed premium of Rs 11 or Rs 21, with only one variant active at a time.

Step 3: View the insurer’s information and a detailed breakdown of the plan benefits.

Step 4: Lastly, fill in the policyholder’s details, tap ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete the process.

--IANS

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