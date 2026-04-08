Australia welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls on parties to uphold humanitarian law, protect civilian life

Canberra, April 8 (IANS) Australia on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire announcement involving the United States, Iran and Israel, expressing hope that the agreement will be upheld and lead to a broader resolution of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump has stepped back from the brink of a major military escalation with Iran, announcing a conditional two-week pause in planned attacks tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a development that came as a big relief to people across the world.

The decision came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 p.m. EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy involving Pakistan.

Iran signalled tentative acceptance. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt operations if attacks stop.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he added.

In an official statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Australia welcomes the agreement by the United States, Israel and Iran to a two-week ceasefire to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East."

He reiterated Canberra’s consistent position on the issue, stating, "The Australian Government has been calling for de-escalation and an end to the conflict for some time now."

Albanese also highlighted the wider economic and strategic implications of the conflict, particularly in relation to disruptions in critical maritime routes. "Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with its attacks on commercial vessels, civilian infrastructure, and oil and gas facilities, is causing unprecedented energy supply shocks and impacting oil and fuel prices," he said.

He further noted that Australia has maintained a clear stance on the prolonged nature of the conflict and its consequences. According to him, the longer the hostilities continue, the greater the impact on the global economy and the higher the human cost.

"Australia has been working with international partners in support of diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz so critical supplies can flow to those who need it, including the most vulnerable," the Prime Minister said.

Reaffirming Australia’s position, Albanese added, "Australia wants to see the ceasefire upheld and a resolution to the conflict."

He concluded by urging all sides to adhere to international norms, saying, "We continue to call on all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilian life."

--IANS

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