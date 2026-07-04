Australia: Online threat against PM Modi triggers probe ahead of Melbourne visit

Canberra, July 4 (IANS) Just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, an online threat targeting the Indian leader has prompted an investigation by the Australian authorities. The probe was launched following a disturbing comment posted on social media in response to an event promoting PM Modi's Melbourne visit beginning July 8.

The threatening comment surfaced beneath a social media post announcing the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 'The Australia Today' reported on Saturday.

Posted from an account with the user name Abu Mustafa, the comment said, "The rooftops of the stadium better close during the event, or he will be coming to Australia for his death."

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Australia Today reported that investigators have traced the IP address associated with the post during their investigation.

Reports suggest that the circumstances surrounding the message are under review, with authorities also considering whether any criminal offences apply.

The alleged threat came only days before Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Australia, during which he is expected to attend bilateral meetings and community programmes, including an event in Melbourne.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is honoured to welcome PM Modi to Australia for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be held during the Indian Prime Minister's visit from July 8 to July 10.

According to a statement issued by the Australian Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Albanese will host Prime Minister Modi in Melbourne as part of the Annual Leaders' Summit.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and deepen cooperation across several key sectors.

The statement noted that India, now the world's fourth-largest and one of the fastest-growing economies, is a vital economic partner for Australia. It added that the bilateral relationship is anchored in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and supported by strong economic, cultural connections.

It further stated that cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, defence, security and technology has continued to expand, delivering tangible benefits to both nations.

The statement also recalled that Prime Minister Albanese last met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

Expressing his enthusiasm ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Albanese said, "I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit."

"The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to strengthening Australia and India's deep partnership," the statement added.

--IANS

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