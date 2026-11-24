Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) German luxury carmaker Audi India on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its model range, citing rising input costs and the need to maintain long-term business sustainability.

The revised prices will come into effect from January 1, 2027, the company said in a statement.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India said the company had sought to keep the increase as moderate as possible while addressing inflationary pressures affecting the auto industry.

"In response to rising input costs, we will be implementing a price revision of up to 2 per cent. This adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of our business," Dhillon said.

He added that the company's focus remains on delivering a premium ownership experience and preserving customer confidence in the brand.

The announcement comes amid a recent trend of price increases across the automobile sector as manufacturers grapple with higher input, production and operating costs.

The latest decision places Audi India among a growing list of automakers that have announced price increases as they seek to protect margins while balancing customer demand in a competitive market.

Maruti Suzuki India had announced an increase in prices of select models, effective from November 22 with a volume-weighted average price rise of around 0.31 per cent.

The country's largest carmaker said sustained cost pressures in an inflationary environment had necessitated the latest price revision despite efforts to improve operational efficiencies and absorb part of the additional costs.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki has implemented multiple price increases during 2026, including a hike of up to Rs 20,000 on selected models in September.

Separately, Tata Motors raised prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 1 per cent from October 1.

--IANS

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