Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi has spoken about his childhood memories of celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti with his family.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he recalled the warmth of the occasion and the tradition of langar. Reflecting on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ actor highlighted the importance of equality, humility and sharing, saying that the spirit of langar beautifully brings people together, with everyone sitting and eating as equals.

Talking about what makes the festival special to him, Rajat recalled the sense of togetherness that he witnessed while growing up.

“I have beautiful memories of the environment around Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. There is something very special about this day, the prayers and the warmth with which people come together. I especially remember the feeling of community and the tradition of langar. It never mattered who you were or where you came from; everyone sat together and shared a meal. As a child, you may not understand the deeper meaning of these things, but as you grow older, you realise how beautiful and important that message is. Even today, the occasion makes me pause and feel grateful for what life has given me," the actor shared.

Adding to this, Bedi said, “The teaching that has stayed with me is the importance of treating everyone equally. Guru Nanak Dev Ji always spoke about humanity, and I think that message is relevant even today. We often get caught up in our identities, our positions and what we have achieved, but none of that makes one person bigger than another.”

He further spoke about the importance of honest living and sharing with those in need. Rajat said that faith should be reflected through one’s actions, adding that kindness, helping others without expecting anything in return and treating everyone with respect are small gestures that hold great significance.

Reflecting on an industry where success is often judged by the number of films, popularity and public recognition, Rajat said that constantly comparing oneself with others can take away from the joy of one's own accomplishments.

“I think the entertainment industry can sometimes make you very conscious of where you stand in comparison to others. There is always someone doing a bigger film, getting more attention or achieving something new. But if you keep looking at what someone else has, you will never enjoy what you have earned yourself. I have seen different phases in my career, and they have taught me to take both success and difficult times in my stride.”

He concluded by saying that his family and upbringing have played an important role in keeping him grounded. While he continues to look forward to exploring challenging roles and growing as an actor, Rajat said he does not want success to change the way he treats others.

“My family and the values I grew up with keep reminding me of who I am. I want to keep growing as an actor, take on challenging work and achieve more, but none of that should change the way I treat people. At the end of the day, the person you are outside your profession is just as important as the work you do.”

--IANS

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