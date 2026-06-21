June 21, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

Atlee receives a lovely Father's Day wish from wife Priya: We love you to the moon and back

Atlee receives a lovely Father's Day wish from wife Priya: We love you to the moon and back

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee received an adorable Father's Day wish from his better half, Priya Atlee, on behalf of their kids, son Meer and daughter Miyou.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she uploaded a stylish pic of Atlee and Meer posing in black pantsuits, with their backs towards the camera.

Calling the 'Jawan' maker the best dad in the world, Priya went on to write on the photo-sharing app, "Happy happy Father’s Day daddaaaa we love you to the moon and back , ur the best daddy in the whole world and we are always so so proud of you @atlee47 ...With Love MEER , MIYOU & MAMA (sic)."

Atlee and Priya announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl, on April 20 this year.

Announcing the arrival of the latest member of their family, the couple dropped a poster with a drawing of their son Meer, with the text, "Yay! I've got a baby sister!"

The poster further included the words, "We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026."

For those who do not know, Atlee and Priya dated for many years before they finally got married in 2014 in a traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family.

9 years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Meer, on January 31, 2023.

On the professional front, at the moment, Atlee is occupied with his highly discussed next titled, "Raaka". The project will be led by Allu Arjun, with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

The first look poster of Allu Arjun from "Raaka" showed an intense close-up of him with a rugged bald look. His face was partially covered by a wolf-like claw, with only his sharply focused eyes visible to the camera.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

CCPA fines Storia, English Oven Rs 1 lakh each for misleading '100 pc' claims

CCPA fines Storia, English Oven Rs 1 lakh each for misleading '100 pc' claims

FIFA WC: When and Where to watch New Zealand vs Egypt, know all details

FIFA WC: When and Where to watch New Zealand vs Egypt, know all details

Aftab Shivdasani recalls his 'Mr India' days with Ahmed Khan

Aftab Shivdasani recalls his 'Mr India' days with Ahmed Khan

World Music Day: Badshah shares what the artform means to him

World Music Day: Badshah shares what the artform means to him

Henry's 11-wicket masterclass crushes England by 253-run at The Oval (Credit: X/NZC)

Henry's 11-wicket masterclass crushes England by 253-run at The Oval

Women’s T20 WC: Matthews, Ramharack star as West Indies skittle Sri Lanka for 98 (Credit: Windies Cricket)

Women’s T20 WC: Matthews, Ramharack star as West Indies skittle Sri Lanka for 98

Pashmina Roshan shares some timeless memories with dad Rajesh Roshan in a musical tribute

Pashmina Roshan shares some timeless memories with dad Rajesh Roshan in a musical tribute

Dharmendra Pradhan helps Bengal girl with broken ribs appear in NEET UG re-exam

Dharmendra Pradhan helps Bengal girl with broken ribs appear in NEET UG re-exam

FIFA WC: When and Where to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde, Know all details

FIFA WC: When and Where to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde, Know all details

Karan Deol’s special message for Sunny Deol on Father's Day: ‘My biggest teacher, strongest support’

Karan Deol’s special message for Sunny Deol on Father's Day: ‘My biggest teacher, strongest support’