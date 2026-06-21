Atlee receives a lovely Father's Day wish from wife Priya: We love you to the moon and back

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee received an adorable Father's Day wish from his better half, Priya Atlee, on behalf of their kids, son Meer and daughter Miyou.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she uploaded a stylish pic of Atlee and Meer posing in black pantsuits, with their backs towards the camera.

Calling the 'Jawan' maker the best dad in the world, Priya went on to write on the photo-sharing app, "Happy happy Father’s Day daddaaaa we love you to the moon and back , ur the best daddy in the whole world and we are always so so proud of you @atlee47 ...With Love MEER , MIYOU & MAMA (sic)."

Atlee and Priya announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl, on April 20 this year.

Announcing the arrival of the latest member of their family, the couple dropped a poster with a drawing of their son Meer, with the text, "Yay! I've got a baby sister!"

The poster further included the words, "We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026."

For those who do not know, Atlee and Priya dated for many years before they finally got married in 2014 in a traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family.

9 years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Meer, on January 31, 2023.

On the professional front, at the moment, Atlee is occupied with his highly discussed next titled, "Raaka". The project will be led by Allu Arjun, with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

The first look poster of Allu Arjun from "Raaka" showed an intense close-up of him with a rugged bald look. His face was partially covered by a wolf-like claw, with only his sharply focused eyes visible to the camera.

--IANS

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