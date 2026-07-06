July 06, 2026 9:26 PM हिंदी

At least 330 children killed or injured in Sudan in first six months of 2026: UNICEF

At least 330 children killed or injured in Sudan in first six months of 2026: UNICEF (File Image)

Khartoum, July 6 (IANS) At least 330 children were killed or injured in Sudan in the first six months of 2026, with Darfur and Kordofan states continuing to record the highest levels of child casualties, a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has revealed.

"Since May 2026, drone strikes and other attacks have reportedly resulted in more than 35 child casualties in the state, including at least 18 children killed and more than 17 injured. The affected children ranged in age from just two months to 17 years. According to reports, drone attacks accounted for 60 per cent of these casualties, highlighting the growing impact of this method of warfare on children and families," said the report.

Repeated drone strikes and shelling have also damaged civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, health facilities, water systems and markets, disrupted supply routes and placed essential services under increasing strain.

"With an estimated 500,000 civilians at risk in and around Al Obeid and across North Kordofan, any further deterioration could expose even more children to death, injury, displacement and other grave protection risks," the report noted.

It called the situation in and around Al Obeid, across North Kordofan, "particularly alarming".

"Children are being caught in a relentless cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan. "For many children, there is no safe place left. They are being killed and injured in their homes, on the roads, in markets, and while attempting to access essential services such as education and healthcare. Children must never be a target. Their lives, rights and futures must be protected."

UNICEF called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow and facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, and take all possible measures to protect children from harm.

"Children are not only facing the immediate risk of death and injury. The conflict continues to expose them to grave violations, including recruitment and use, abduction, sexual violence, and attacks on schools and hospitals," highlighted the report.

–IANS

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At least 330 children killed or injured in Sudan in first six months of 2026: UNICEF (File Image)

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