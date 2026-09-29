September 29, 2026 6:25 PM हिंदी

Assam Rifles NCO killed, four personnel injured in militant ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

Assam Rifles NCO killed, four personnel injured in militant ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Sep 29 (IANS) An Assam Rifles havildar was killed, and four other personnel injured after heavily armed suspected militants ambushed a patrol party along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police official in Itanagar said that the patrolling party of the 21 Assam Rifles came under attack by suspected militants in Changlang district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

The incident took place near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle when the Assam Rifles personnel were patrolling the area where border fencing work is underway.

According to the Assam Rifles, the slain havildar was identified as Jangkhokai Kuki, 42.

The police official, quoting preliminary reports, said that the suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing the NCO on the spot and injuring four others.

The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, while details regarding their condition were awaited.

In the wake of the incident, additional security forces were rushed to the area, and a massive operation was launched to nab the fleeing militants.

There were reports suggesting that militants belonging to the NSCN-K-YA were involved in the attack but no official confirmation. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Changlang District Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said that he had asked the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather further details about the incident.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive due to the movement of various banned insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera condemned the incident and condoled the death of the havildar.

"Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Jangkhokai Kuki who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 Sep 2026 and offer deep condolences to the family of our Brave Soldier. DG Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles stand firmly with the bereaved family," a post on the paramilitary force's X handle said.

--IANS

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