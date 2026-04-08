April 09, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

Assam polls: BJP eyes hattrick, Congress looking to come back​

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma waves towards the supporters during a public meeting as a part of his election campaign in support of party candidate Jitu Goswami from Barhampur constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Barhampur in Nagaon district of Assam, on Monday, April 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) Assam is set to witness a high-voltage electoral battle on Thursday, with polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the contest largely shaping up as a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. ​

The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress is attempting to stage a comeback after being voted out of power in 2016. According to official data, a total of 722 candidates are in the fray. ​

Prominent names include Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi. ​

Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. across 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts. The electorate comprises around 2.50 crore eligible voters, including nearly 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender category. ​

Among political parties, the Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. ​

The AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) have fielded 26 and 11 candidates, respectively. Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), and JMM (16), in addition to 258 Independent candidates. ​

The constituencies of Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each. In contrast, nine seats — Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur — are witnessing straight contests with only two candidates each.

Of the total contestants, 59 are women, with the Congress fielding the highest number at 14, followed by the BJP with 7. ​

Several key contests have drawn significant attention.​

In Jalukbari, Sarma is seeking his sixth consecutive victory against Congress candidate Bidisha Neog. In Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi is making his Assembly debut against the BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami. ​

In Nazira, Debabrata Saikia is attempting to retain his stronghold against BJP’s Mayur Borgohain. Meanwhile, Tamulpur in the Bodoland Territorial Region is set for a direct contest pitting UPPL chief Pramod Boro against rival candidates. ​

Other notable candidates include Badruddin Ajmal in Binnakandi, Akhil Gogoi in Sibsagar, Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Khowang, AGP president Atul Bora in Bokakhat, and Minister Keshav Mahanta in Kaliabor. ​

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said that webcasting facilities have been arranged at all polling stations to ensure real-time monitoring. ​

Adequate security arrangements have also been put in place, with deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF personnel, to ensure peaceful polling. ​

The electorate includes around 6.42 lakh first-time voters, 2.50 lakh senior citizens aged 80 and above — including 2,466 centenarians — and approximately 2.05 lakh persons with disabilities, underscoring the scale and inclusiveness of the electoral exercise.

--IANS

tdr/dan

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