July 16, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: India bags two gold, a silver in U-23 men’s finals; finish with silver in U-19

India bags two gold, a silver in U-23 men’s section; U-19 boxers finish with silver in Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. Photo credit: BFI

Jakarta, July 16 (IANS) India concluded their campaign in the men’s section of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with strong performances in the finals, securing two gold and one silver medal in U-23, while U-19 boxers added two silver medals in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.

In the U-23 men’s finals, India delivered an impressive showing with two gold medal finishes. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) clinched gold after a closely fought 3:2 victory over Japan’s Daichi Iwai. Ganga (55kg) also secured gold, edging past Kazakhstan’s Bexulatn Boranbek by a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) fought valiantly in the final but settled for silver after a 4:1 loss to Uzbekistan’s Ilkhomjon Ergashev.

In the U-19 men’s finals, Indian boxers put up spirited efforts but finished with silver medals. Aditya (55kg) went down to Uzbekistan’s Elyor Rustamov by 5:0, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) lost to Uzbekistan’s Asadbek Sultanboev by 5:0.

Earlier, India capped off a stellar campaign in the women’s section of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, securing a total of five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals across U-19 and U-23 categories in the finals held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

In the U-19 women’s category, India secured two gold and six silver medals, underlining the depth of its youth programme. Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant performance to clinch gold with a 5:0 win over Uzbekistan’s Nazokat Mardonova, while Prachi also secured gold with a convincing victory over Indonesia’s Dira Artika.

In the U-23 women’s category, India registered an equally impressive showing with one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Nisha (54kg) led the charge with a commanding 5:0 victory over Japan’s Koiin Kokufu to clinch gold. India’s other gold medallists in the category continued their strong form to finish on top of the podium.

The results highlight India’s strong presence in the men’s competition, particularly in the U-23 category, with gold medal-winning performances against top international opponents.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, 2026, showcased the rising talent across the continent, with Indian boxers delivering commendable performances across categories.

--IANS

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