India and Thailand discuss ways to strengthen Strategic Partnership

Bangkok, July 16 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, met Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General (DG) of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs at Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, holding discussions on issues of mutual interest to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between both nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand stated, "Ambassador Puneet Agrawal met Mrs. Urasa Mongkolnavin, DG of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both sides exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest such as high level visits, trade and investment, people to people connect, public health and traditional medicine, etc to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Thailand."

India and Thailand elevated the bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership in April last year during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, Agrawal met Thailand Trade Representative Chutintorn Gongsakdi at the Government House, with discussions focussed on further strengthening trade and investment ties.

"Ambassador Puneet Agrawal had a cordial and fruitful meeting with H.E Mr. Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Thailand Trade Representative at the Government House. Discussions focused on further strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Thailand through identifying areas of complementarities, resolving tariff and non tariff barriers and having a balanced trade for mutual benefit," the Indian Embassy in Thailand wrote on X.

On June 30, Agrawal called on Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, with both sides discussing ways to deepen the strategic partnership by expanding bilateral trade and investment.

"Discussions focused on further strengthening India-Thailand Strategic Partnership by enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties in a balanced manner, religious, cultural and people to people linkages, connectivity initiatives and greater coordination on regional issues, among others," the Indian Embassy stated.

Earlier in March, PM Modi congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Thailand's Prime Minister and expressed readiness to work closely with him.

In his congratulatory message on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership. Our ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties. India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples."

India and Thailand share warm bilateral ties. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1947. Both nations celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2022. Ties between India and Thailand are multifaceted and cover various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, culture and tourism, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges, according to the Indian Embassy in Thailand statement. Thailand's ‘Act West’ policy complements India's ‘Act East’ policy.

IANS

akl/as