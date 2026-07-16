Raichandani's double ton becomes a standout in drawn first Youth Test between India and Sri Lanka

Galle, July 16 (IANS) Opener Lakshay Raichandani’s magnificent double century and a patient hundred by wicketkeeper-batter Manav Krishna were the standout performances in India Under-19's dominant batting display as their first Youth Test against Sri Lanka Under-19 ended in a tame draw in Galle on Thursday.

Resuming on the overnight score of 196, Raichandani quickly crossed the double ton milestone before being dismissed for a superb 207 off 324 balls. His marathon 492-minute stay at the crease was studded with 22 boundaries and three sixes.

India amassed a mammoth 576 in their first innings to secure a substantial 152-run lead over the hosts, who had declared their first innings at 424 for nine. Krishna played a stellar supporting role, scoring a well-compiled 100 off 153 deliveries, laced with six fours and three sixes, before becoming the last man to be dismissed.

Facing a deficit, Sri Lanka U-19 fought back in their second innings to post 178/6 before declaring. India skipper, off-spinner Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, bowled beautifully to claim 4-49 and momentarily put the hosts under pressure.

However, Sri Lankan opener Dulnith Sigera's defiant 72 off 77 balls, coupled with a resilient 51 off 66 balls from Kavija Gamage and an unbeaten 21 off 26 balls from Chamika Heenatigala, ensured the hosts batted out the remaining overs safely.

With no realistic chance of an outright result on the final day, the four-day match ended in a draw. The action now shifts to Colombo, where the second four-day game is scheduled to begin on July 20.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka U-19 424/9 decl & 178/6 decl in 55 overs (Dulnith Sigera 72, Kavija Gamage 51; Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan 4-49) drew with India U-19 576 all out in 153 overs (Lakshay Raichandani 207, Sagar Virk 134, Manav Krishna 100; Lathendra Akash 3-66).

--IANS

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