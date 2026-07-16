Azerbaijan: India set to open permanent exhibition on its world heritage sites

Baku, July 16 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan is set to open in Baku a permanent exhibition on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites of India.

The Embassy shared an invitation for the event with a video message from India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar’s message inviting you to the Opening of Permanent Exhibition on UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India and Indian Street Food Festival on 18th of July, 6 PM at Embassy of India, Baku," the Embassy wrote on X.

"We are delighted to present a permanent exhibition on UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India in Baku this Saturday evening. This exhibition showcases India's great monuments and World Heritage Sites. At the same time, we will also be offering you the great Indian street food like chai, samosa and various other chats made from various ingredients from North India, from South India," the Ambassador said in his video message.

"So please do join us this Saturday evening to experience India. There will be music, there will be a fashion show where local Azerbaijani participants will be in Indian attire, and there will be very interesting music and dance," he added.

According to UNESCO, there are 44 properties in India that are inscribed on the World Heritage List. Out of the 44 properties, 36 come under cultural world heritage, seven are natural world heritage, and one is a mixed world heritage property.

A World Heritage site is a landmark or area with legal protection by an international convention administered by UNESCO. World Heritage sites are designated by UNESCO for having cultural, historical, scientific or other forms of significance. The sites are judged to contain cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity (OUV).

The first site listed as a World Heritage site in India was Agra Fort (1983). The same year, Taj Mahal (1983), Ellora Caves (1983) and Ajanta Caves (1983) were inscribed on the list by the World Heritage Committee.

--IANS

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