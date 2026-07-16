Indian Ambassador participates in community condolence meeting for Qatar’s Father Amir

Doha, July 16 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, participated in a community condolence meeting conducted by community organisations on the demise of Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Embassy of India in Doha said on Thursday.

"A community condolence meeting was organised on 15th July by community organisations working under the aegis of the Embassy of India. Ambassador H.E. Vipul and community leaders and members expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and remembered the leadership and benevolence of His Highness towards the expatriate community, which will be cherished forever," the Embassy wrote on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju travelled to Qatar to convey India's condolences on the death of Qatar's former Amir, who passed away on July 12 at age 74.

"On behalf of the Government of India, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India, I conveyed deepest condolences to HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sad demise of Father Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. I thank HH Qatar Amir as well as HE Qatar PM/FM and other dignitaries for graciously receiving me and for their warmth towards India and the Indian community in Qatar," Rijiju wrote on X.

"HH Father Amir was a visionary leader who nurtured the historic India-Qatar friendship that has since transformed into a strategic partnership. His legacy will continue to inspire us to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he added.

India declared one day of national mourning following the demise of Sheikh Hamad. The national flag atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other buildings in Delhi flew at half-mast as India observed one day of national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Qatar's former Amir.

–IANS

ksk/as