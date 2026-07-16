Punjab looks towards BJP with hope: PM Modi

Chandigarh, July 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Punjab is looking towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with hope, ahead of his rally in Jalandhar scheduled for July 17.

“Our party’s development agenda will ensure prosperity and ‘Ease of Living’ for my sisters and brothers of Punjab,” PM Modi wrote on X in a message to the people of Punjab, which is slated to go to the polls in early 2027.

PM Modi will roll out projects worth around Rs 25,000 crore, including development works worth Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana’s Jind. “I look forward to being among the people of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab to participate in various programmes linked to railways, healthcare, culture, connectivity, education, and more. These works will have a very positive impact on the lives of people, especially our Yuva Shakti,” he wrote.

In Jalandhar, projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid.

“Tomorrow’s programme is important for India’s railway infrastructure because 75 redeveloped railway stations from all over India will be dedicated to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations will ensure an improved passenger experience. At the same time, they reflect the spirit of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’,” PM Modi said.

Other railway projects will improve connectivity to Sri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple. The train service between Amritsar and Varanasi will connect two vibrant religious and cultural centres of India.

Ahead of his Jalandhar rally, PM Modi expressed excitement over his visit to Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

“It is always wonderful to be in Chandigarh. During tomorrow’s programme, development works worth over Rs 4,700 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. Notable works include the inauguration of the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The road projects will improve connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir,” he wrote.

At around 11 am, PM Modi will flag off India’s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat at the Jind railway station in Haryana. At 11:30 am, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth Rs 14,700 crore at Eklavya Stadium in Jind, before addressing the gathering.

“India becomes one of the select groups of nations that have such trains. This will go a long way in ensuring that India adopts clean technology in the railway sector. Other works will also be inaugurated in Jind tomorrow. These include road and railway projects which will improve connectivity between Delhi and Amritsar, Ambala and Kala Amb, Jind and Gohana, and more. Medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul would also be dedicated to the nation,” PM Modi said.

He added that the foundation stone for a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra will be laid. “This museum will showcase the glorious history of Sikhism, the noble teachings of the respected Sikh Gurus, and the contribution of the Sikh community to our nation.”

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the BJP organised a two‑day statewide cleanliness campaign. Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon participated in a drive at a park in Jalandhar, saying the PM is being welcomed with great enthusiasm and warmth.

Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh recalled the Modi government’s contributions to Punjab, including facilitating FCRA registration for Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), ensuring tax relief for the sacred langar, opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and commemorating the Prakash Purabs of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, and Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said the declaration of Veer Bal Diwas was a historic tribute to the Sahibzadas, while the redevelopment of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, support for Afghan Sikhs, solidarity with Sikhs in Pakistan, protection of Sikh rights in Jammu and Kashmir, and initiatives for Sikh youth reflected the government’s enduring commitment to Sikh welfare and national integration.

--IANS

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