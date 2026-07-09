July 09, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

4th T20I: Reigning world champions India feeling the heat after ordinary show, says Dinesh Karthik

Reigning world champions India feeling the heat after ordinary show, says Dinesh Karthik

Bristol, July 9 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Thursday said that the reigning T20 World Champions are "feeling the heat" after a very ordinary performance in the ongoing series against England, adding that constant chopping and changing hasn’t really helped their cause.

After a shock 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, India are 2-0 behind in the five-game series and need a win to keep themselves alive. In their last game at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, India were bowled out for 76, their second-lowest total in men’s T20Is, and suffered a massive 125-run defeat.

"India have been very ordinary so far in this series, so there are a lot of questions being asked about the XI they are choosing, the players left out, the bowling changes, and, most importantly, the batting order. India will be feeling the heat.

“They are reigning world T20 champions and have set a certain standard for themselves that they are not standing up to. They are a side in transition, bringing in a lot of new faces and a new captain in Shreyas, so I believe they are focused on the ODI World Cup in 2027, and that T20 is about bringing youngsters in," said Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket.

Echoing Karthik's sentiments, England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan stated that the hosts have comprehensively outplayed India with their balanced approach and tactical discipline.

"India are wounded, and England are absolutely flying. They have batted with an element of temperament that has perhaps not been there before, and bowled with a huge amount of confidence that has put India on their backsides. Now it is about adapting to conditions.

"If England win the final two games of this series, they will go to world No 1, leapfrogging India, so that is a huge opportunity they can't take for granted. This format is becoming England's best numbers-wise," he added.

Statistically backing Morgan's claim, England have been a dominant force in the format, emerging victorious in 18 of their last 21 completed T20Is. Asked about how England would look to attack openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri said the lengths angled into them will be the key.

"I don't think the England fast bowlers will get the bounce they got at Trent Bridge, but the line will be similar, into the rib cage. It is pretty clear they want India's batsmen to leave their driving licence in the dressing room."

--IANS

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