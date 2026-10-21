Asian Para Games: Simran, Praveen, Sachin Khilari win gold medals as India rules track and field (Roundup)

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India continued its strong showing in para-athletics at the Asian Para Games 2026, with Simran claiming her second gold medal of the Games, Praveen Kumar defending his title, and Dilip Gavit Mahadu and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi securing a one-two finish in men's 100m T47 on Day 3 of the competitions in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan on Wednesday.

Simran set the ball rolling by winning the women’s 100m T12 final in a Games-record time of 12.02 seconds.

Simran claimed her second gold medal of the Games by winning the women’s 100m T12 final in a Games-record time of 12.02 seconds. She improved upon her previous record of 12.13 seconds, set in the heats, and upgraded her silver medal from the 2022 edition in Hangzhou to gold.

In the jumping events, India secured a one-two finish in the Men’s High Jump T44. Defending champion Praveen Kumar cleared a Games Record height of 2.05m to win gold, while Banti took silver with a personal best of 1.92m. Shailesh Kumar won bronze in the Men’s Long Jump T42 with a Games Record jump of 5.57m, achieved on his fifth attempt.

Pranav Desai won bronze in the men’s 100m T64 with a time of 11.96 seconds, improving on his fourth-place finish at the 2022 Asian Para Games, where he clocked 11.91 seconds.

India also secured a one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47, with Dilip Gavit Mahadu winning gold in 10.69 seconds and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi taking silver in 10.72 seconds, a new Games record. The pair repeated their one-two finish from the Commonwealth Games 2026.

In the men’s javelin throw F55, Sukhchain won bronze with a personal best of 29.94 metres. China’s Feifei Zhou took gold with a world-record throw of 37.63m, while Iran’s Zafar Zaker claimed silver with a personal best of 36.00m.

Manjeet Vyas added a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw F12/13 with a personal best of 61.03m. India also secured two podium finishes in the men’s javelin throw F53, with Pradeep Kumar winning silver with a personal best of 27.45m and Ayush Verma claiming bronze with a personal best of 17.88m.

Sachin Khilari won gold with a Games Record of 15.79m on his very first attempt, with all his throws exceeding 15m. Mohd Yasser took silver with a season-best throw of 15.06m, while Praveen added bronze with 13.83m. Ayush Verma won gold in the Men’s Shot Put F53 with a throw of 8.16m. Bhagyashri Jadhav took silver in the Women’s Shot Put F34 with a personal best of 8.19m, while Ravi Rongali won bronze in the Men’s Shot Put F40 with a throw of 10.02m.

Karamjyoti won bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw F55 with a personal best of 21.60m. Haney also secured bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 with a personal best of 57.04m, marking a significant improvement on India’s seventh-place finish in the event at the 2022 edition.

--IANS

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