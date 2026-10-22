October 22, 2026 2:00 PM हिंदी

Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi stages stunning comeback to clinch women’s compound gold

Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi stages stunning comeback to clinch women’s compound gold

Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) Sheetal Devi delivered another memorable performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, overcoming Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim 142-139 in the women’s compound individual final to secure India’s 17th gold medal at the continental showpiece.

The Indian para-archer recovered from a four-point deficit to successfully defend the title she won at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou.

The final tested Sheetal’s composure after she fell behind 55-59, with a 26-point second end threatening to derail her gold medal bid. However, the 18-year-old responded emphatically, producing two consecutive perfect scores of 30 to regain control of the contest and close out the victory.

The triumph capped an outstanding campaign for Sheetal in Aichi-Nagoya, where she once again demonstrated why she is among the leading names in international para archery. She had already made headlines during the qualification round by equalling the world record with a score of 704 out of 720, surpassing her own Asian record of 698 set in Bangkok in March.

Sheetal’s individual gold also added to her success in the mixed team compound event, where she partnered Toman Kumar to defeat Indonesia 151-148. The Indian pair had earlier set a world record in mixed team qualification with a combined score of 1402, eclipsing the previous mark of 1400.

Her campaign also included a silver medal in the women's compound doubles alongside Payal Nag. The pair topped the qualification standings with a combined score of 1379, setting new Asian and Asian Para Games records.

With two gold medals and one silver in Nagoya, Sheetal has matched the three-medal haul she achieved at the 2023 Asian Para Games. Her latest title further strengthens an already impressive resume that includes the women’s individual compound gold in Hangzhou and a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

--IANS

vi/bc

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