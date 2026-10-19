October 19, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Asian Para Games: Rinku, Ajeet Singh clinch gold, silver in men’s javelin F46

Rinku, Ajeet Singh clinch gold, silver in men’s javelin F46 in the para-athletics competitions of the Asian Para Games 2026 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. Photo credit: PCI

Nagoya, Oct 19 (IANS) India delivered an outstanding performance in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, with Rinku and Ajeet Singh securing the top two positions and bringing glory to the nation.

Rinku clinched the gold medal with an impressive throw of 65.11 metres, showcasing exceptional strength, precision, and consistency.

Ajeet Singh secured the silver medal with a remarkable throw of 65.02 metres, finishing just 9 centimetres behind his compatriot. His outstanding performance highlighted his determination, competitive spirit, and excellence in para-athletics.

The duo’s remarkable achievement resulted in a proud one-two finish for India, underlining the country’s growing prominence in para-athletics on the international stage.

Saktyono R. of Indonesia secured the bronze medal with a throw of 55.30 metres.

Earlier, Asian Championship silver medallist Kokila (TOPS athlete | WR-3) lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy (WR-2), the 2026 World Championship silver medallist and 2025 Asian Championship gold medallist, by Ippon in 21 seconds to settle for the silver medal.

Kokila had previously won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Women's J2 -48Kg. For the LA 2028 cycle, the weight categories have been changed, and Kokila now competes in -52kg.

Earlier, Soumya and Radha Venaktesh added more medals to the tally with their stellar outings in para-athletics at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday.

Soumya (with guide Bharath Kumar) clinched a gold in the Women's 1500m T12/T13 final, while Radha (with guide Govind Solanki) won the silver in the same event. Soumya (T12 athlete) took the top prize with a time of 5:12.39s (621 Raza points), while Radha (T12 athlete) came second with a time of 5:30.90s (421 Raza points). Behind them, Japan's Mana Sasaki (T13) won the bronze medal. Although Sasaki clocked 5:12.15s, she accumulated 336 Raza points and took the bronze.

Soumya is a Karnataka-based athlete. Before the Asian Para Games, she won the gold medals in the Asian Youth Para Games (2025), New Delhi Grand Prix (2026) and the Indian Open (2026).

Radha is also a Karnataka-based athlete. She won the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Para Games too, and a silver and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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