October 21, 2026 5:50 PM हिंदी

Asian Para Games: Ravi Rongali wins bronze in men’s shot put F40

Asian Para Games: Ravi Rongali wins bronze in men’s shot put F40 (Credit: Ravi Rongali/Instagram)

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India’s Ravi Rongali won the bronze medal in the men’s shot put F40 event at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games here on Wednesday, registering a best throw of 10.02 metres.

Rongali secured the podium finish with his second attempt, improving on his opening throw of 9.21m. He recorded a foul on his third attempt before managing 9.95m in his fourth and 9.63m in his fifth. His sixth and final attempt was also a foul.

Iraq’s Gharrah Tnaiash clinched the gold medal with a throw of 10.78 m, while Malaysia’s Gan-Erdene Gansukh took silver with a personal best effort of 10.30 m.

The bronze medal adds to Rongali’s achievements at the continental para-sports event. At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, he won silver in the men’s shot put F40 with a personal best throw of 9.92 m. He finished behind Tnaiash, who claimed gold with an effort of 10.80m.

Earlier, Ayush Verma won gold in the men’s shot put F53. Ayush registered the best throw of 8.16 m to finish ahead of Iran’s Alireza Hemami, who took silver with 8.09 m, and Kazakhstan’s Makhambet Serikkaliyev, who secured bronze with 6.81 m.

India also swept all three medals in the men’s shot put F46 event. Paris Paralympics silver medallist Sachin Khilari won gold with a Games Record throw of 15.79 m, while Mohd Yasser claimed silver with a season-best effort of 15.06 m. Praveen completed the Indian clean sweep by taking bronze with a throw of 13.83 m.

India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav also clinched a silver in the Women's Shot Put F34 event after recording her personal best throw of 8.19m here on Wednesday.

She registered her best in her third attempt, which followed an 8.14 m effort off her second attempt. Second consecutive silver for Bhagyashri, who continued her strong performances at the Asian Para Games.

China’s Lijuan Zou claimed the gold medal with a Games-record throw of 9.07m, while Caiyun Zuo bagged the bronze, recording 7.56m.

--IANS

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