Asian Para Games: Prez Murmu congratulates Deepthi for gold, Bhavina, Sonalben and Praveen on bronze wins

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated Deepthi Jeevanji, Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Praveen Sharma on their respective achievements at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026.

While Deepthi secured a gold medal in the women’s 400m T20, adding a fifth yellow metal to the country’s tally, Bhavina and Sonalben secured bronze medals in the women’s singles class 4-5 and class 3 para table tennis event, respectively. Praveen, meanwhile, bagged a bronze in the men’s shot put F11, adding to the medal haul.

“My warmest congratulations to Deepthi Jeevanji on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 400m T20 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Setting a new Games Record and successfully defending your title makes this golden triumph even more special. Your outstanding performance brings immense pride to Bharat!,” President Murmu wrote on X.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Singles Class 4–5 Table Tennis event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement give fresh impetus to your sporting journey and encourage you to continue setting ambitious goals for yourself.

“I congratulate Sonalben Patel on winning her first-ever singles medal, a Bronze in Women’s Singles Class 3 Para Table Tennis at the Asian Para Games 2026. This is a cherished milestone in your sporting journey, and I hope your achievement inspires more aspiring table tennis players to pursue their ambitions with confidence.

“Heartiest congratulations to Praveen Sharma on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Shot Put F11 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Making your debut at the Games with a medal is a special accomplishment. I hope this experience further strengthens your commitment to the sport and brings fresh enthusiasm to your journey ahead,” she added.

India’s overall medal tally now stands at 23, including five golds, eight silvers and 10 bronze.

--IANS

vi/bc