October 20, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

Asian Para Games: President Murmu hails Soorma's record-breaking gold, congratulates other medallists

President Droupadi Murmu hails Pranav Soorma's record-breaking gold, congratulates other medallists at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: PCI

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Indian para-athletes Pranav Soorma, Ram Ratan Singh, Niranjan Mukundan and other medallists for their performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising their achievements across athletics and swimming.

President Murmu congratulated Pranav Soorma for winning gold in the men’s discus throw F51/52/53 event with an Asian record of 11.66 metres. Ram Ratan Singh secured silver in the same event with a best throw of 10.35 metres, giving India a one-two finish.

“My heartiest congratulations to Pranav Soorma on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Discus Throw event at the Asian Para Games 2026 and setting a new Asian Games record. Your golden triumph has brought immense pride to Bharat and raised the bar for Indian para athletics,” President Murmu wrote on X.

Congratulating Ram Ratan Singh on his silver medal, President Murmu wrote: “I extend my warm congratulations to Ram Ratan Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Discus Throw event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your performance in this test of technique and control has earned India a place on the podium. My best wishes to you for the road ahead.”

In swimming, Niranjan Mukundan won bronze in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7 event, clocking 2:57.01. President Murmu congratulated him, saying, "My warm congratulations to Niranjan Mukundan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 at the Asian Para Games 2026. In the individual medley, managing pace and maintaining rhythm across the race are crucial. May you continue to build momentum in the pool and set your sights on new milestones.”

President Murmu also congratulated Ravanni Valasanaini, who won bronze in the women’s 1500m T11 event, and praised her contribution to Indian para-athletics.

“I congratulate Ravanni Valasanaini on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 1500m T11 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your achievement adds to the growing strength of Indian para-athletics and is a cherished moment to celebrate,” she wrote on X.

Himanshu Nandal secured bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11 swimming event, earning further recognition from President Murmu.

“My heartiest congratulations to Himanshu Nandal on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 400m Freestyle S11 at the Asian Para Games 2026. May every stroke take you closer to new milestones and many more moments of sporting success,” President Murmu wrote on X.

In para shooting, Shrishti Arora won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. President Murmu congratulated the shooter on her podium finish, highlighting the precision required in the discipline.

President Murmu wrote: “My heartiest congratulations to Shrishti Arora on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. In a discipline that demands precision with every shot, your podium finish is a commendable accomplishment. May you continue to excel in shooting and achieve many more milestones.”

--IANS

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