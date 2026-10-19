Asian Para Games: President Murmu congratulates Ravi K. Budigina, Soumya, Rinku and other medallists

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Ravi K. Budigina on winning the silver medal in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his achievement for bringing pride to the country.

In her message on X, the President wrote: “I extend my warmest congratulations to Ravi K. Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Representing Bharat on this international stage, you have given the nation a moment to cherish. May your achievement inspire aspiring swimmers to take the plunge, pursue their ambitions with conviction.”

The President also congratulated Radha Venkatesh on winning silver in the women’s 1500m T12/13 event, expressing hope that the achievement would encourage her to continue pursuing her sporting aspirations with confidence and bring further opportunities to excel on the track.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Radha Venkatesh on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement encourage you to continue pursuing your sporting aspirations with confidence, and may the road ahead bring you many more opportunities to excel on the track,” she said.

President Murmu extended her warmest congratulations to Soumya on winning gold in the same event and achieving a personal best, describing the triumph as a special accomplishment.

“My warmest congratulations to Soumya on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 and achieving a personal best. In a race where every second counts, this is a particularly special accomplishment. May your golden triumph be a cherished milestone, celebrating both your personal best and the honour of representing Bharat on the continental stage,” the President wrote in a post on X.

In the men’s javelin throw F46 event, President Murmu congratulated silver medallist Ajeet Singh and gold medallist Rinku for their performances.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Ajeet Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement give fresh momentum to your sporting journey. I wish you the very best as you continue to pursue your ambitions and reach for new heights,” she said.

Congratulating Rinku on his gold medal, the President said his performance had brought immense pride to the country and could inspire aspiring javelin throwers.

“My warmest congratulations to Rinku on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your throw has carried the Indian Tricolour to the top of the podium and brought immense pride to Bharat. May your achievement inspire aspiring javelin throwers to aim farther,” she wrote.

President Murmu also congratulated Nishad Kumar on winning gold in the men’s long jump T47 event, highlighting his versatility and willingness to take on new challenges.

“My warmest wishes to Nishad Kumar on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your remarkable success in Men’s Long Jump highlights your versatility as a sportsperson and your willingness to take on new challenges. May your achievement encourage others to step beyond familiar boundaries and explore their potential,” the President said.

In para-judo, the President congratulated Kokila on winning silver in the women’s Judo J2 -52kg category, saying her achievement could encourage more young people to take up the sport.

“From the judo mat to the medal podium, Kokila has given Bharat another reason to celebrate. My heartiest congratulations to you on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Judo J2 -52kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your achievement will encourage more young people to explore judo and pursue their sporting aspirations,” she said.

President Murmu also extended her congratulations to Kapil Parmar on winning bronze in para judo, wishing him continued success in his sporting journey. “My warmest congratulations to Kapil Parmar on winning the Bronze Medal in Para Judo at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this success inspire you to continue striving for excellence and reach even greater heights in your sporting journey,” the President said.

--IANS

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