Asian Para Games: Praveen wins gold, Banti clinches silver in Men’s High Jump T44

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India celebrated a one-two finish in the Men's High Jump T44 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, with Praveen Kumar winning gold and Banti claiming silver here on Wednesday.

Two-time Paralympic medallist Praveen successfully cleared a Games Record height of 2.05 metres to defend his title and finish on top of the podium. Beginning his competition at 1.92 metres, he went on to deliver a gold-medal-winning performance.

Praveen first broke Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov Games Record of 1.95m, set in Jakarta 2018, with a jump of 2m. The Indian then backed it up with a clearance of 2.05m, which he did on the final attempt.

Banti secured silver with a personal best jump of 1.92 metres, completing a memorable double podium finish for India in the event.

Giyazov completed the podium, bagging the bronze with 1.86m.

The T64 category is for athletes who have lower limb competing with prosthesis affected by limb deficiency and leg length difference. The T44 category is for athletes with lower limb competing without a prosthesis affected by limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement.

Praveen first reached the Paralympic podium at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (held in 2021), winning the silver medal in men's high jump T64 with a leap of 2.07 metres, then an Asian record. He continued his rise by winning the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games (the 2022 edition, held in 2023).

At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, he secured the gold medal with a jump of 2.08 metres, another landmark achievement in his career. He subsequently won bronze in men's high jump T64 at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, clearing 2.00 metres.

--IANS

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