Asian Para Games: Pranav Desai wins bronze in men’s 100m T64

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) Pranav Desai bagged a bronze medal in men’s 100m T64 at the Para Asian Games in Nagoya on Wednesday with a time of 11.96 seconds.

In the Hangzhou Para Asian Games, Pranav finished fourth with a time of 11.91 seconds in 2022. He has improved his finishing position by one place, despite a timing difference of 0.05 seconds.

T64 sports category is for athletes with lower limbs competing with prostheses affected by limb deficiency and leg length difference. Pranav, hailing from Thane, Maharashtra, is a congenital right below-knee amputee.

He has competed in para sports since 2017 and specialises in the T64 sprint events, the 100m and 200m. Through hard work, discipline and determination, Pranav keeps pushing his limits to represent India with pride.

Earlier, India scripted another memorable finish in the para athletics competition at the Para Asian Games as Dilip Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal in the Men’s 100m T47 and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver.

Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal with an impressive time of 10.69 seconds. Adding to India’s success, Basil (T47 category) secured the silver medal with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games Record in the event.

The duo replicated their 1-2 finish from the Commonwealth Games 2026, where Dilip Gavit clinched the gold medal with a Games Record in the men’s 100m T47, while Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver medal to complete a dominant Indian one-two.

The T46 and T47 classifications in para-athletics apply to standing athletes with upper-limb impairments, such as limb deficiency or amputation.

T46 involves single-arm above- or below-elbow amputation or similar significant impairment, while T47 represents a more moderate upper-limb impairment allowing greater wrist and arm function, primarily affecting sprints and jumps.

--IANS

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