Asian Para Games: Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani bags silver in women’s 67kg

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India’s powerlifting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games received another boost on Wednesday as Kasthuri Rajamani secured silver in the women’s 67kg category, producing her best lift of 108kg in a composed final attempt.

The 42-year-old from Tamil Nadu finished second behind Uzbekistan’s Rukhshona Uktamova, who claimed gold with a lift of 127kg. South Korea’s Kim Hyeonghui completed the podium with bronze after managing a best effort of 107kg.

Rajamani built her performance progressively through the competition, opening with a successful 103kg lift before raising the bar to 106kg in her second attempt. She then returned for her final lift and successfully cleared 108kg, setting the mark that secured her a place among the event’s medal winners.

The contest for silver remained open until the closing stages, with Rajamani moving ahead of Kim after the South Korean lifter failed to improve on her earlier best. The one-kilogram difference between their respective top lifts proved decisive, handing the Indian athlete a valuable second-place finish on the continental stage.

The medal represents a significant step forward for Rajamani, who had finished fifth at the previous edition of the Asian Para Games. Her latest performance reflects the progress she has made in the sport and adds an important achievement to her competitive journey.

Living with polio affecting both legs, Rajamani has overcome considerable personal challenges. She lost her mother during childhood and was subsequently raised by her grandmother. Her silver-medal finish in Aichi-Nagoya adds another chapter to her sporting story, with the Tamil Nadu athlete delivering when it mattered most in the final round.

Rajamani’s podium finish also marks India’s second medal in para powerlifting at the ongoing Games. Ashok Kumar Malik had opened the country’s medal account in the discipline on Tuesday, winning silver in the men’s 65kg category. Malik, too, improved on his performance from the previous edition, where he had secured bronze.

With Rajamani now joining Malik among the medallists, India have strengthened their presence in para powerlifting at the continental competition. Her 108kg effort not only earned her silver but also capped a determined performance in which each successful attempt helped build towards a place on the podium.

--IANS

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