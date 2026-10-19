Asian Para Games: PM Modi praises Nishad Kumar's versatility after winning long jump gold

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised para-athlete Nishad Kumar for his versatility, determination and sporting excellence after he won a gold medal in the men's long jump T47 at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, and said he was "very proud" of him.

Winning a gold medal on his debut in the Asian Para Games makes the achievement even more special, the Prime Minister said in a post made by the PMO India on Monday.

Nishad Kumar added an unexpected gold medal to his impressive para-athletics career, winning the men’s T47 long jump at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday with a best effort of 7.11 m. The two-time Paralympic silver medallist delivered a commanding performance at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium to secure India’s second gold of the Games.

"Very proud of Nishad Kumar on winning Gold in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an outstanding jump. Winning a Gold on his debut in this event makes the achievement even more special. His versatility, determination and sporting excellence are truly inspiring. Wishing him the very best for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi was quoted as saying in a post by PMO India.

Known primarily for his achievements in the high jump, Nishad made an emphatic statement in a discipline that remains secondary to his speciality. His winning distance proved beyond the reach of the competition, with the Indian recording 7.11m twice during the final to establish his superiority.

Nishad opened with a jump of 6.95m before moving into the lead with 7.09m in his second attempt. He then stretched his advantage with a 7.11 m effort in the third round, followed by a foul in his fourth attempt. The Indian bounced back in the fifth round to match his best distance before closing his campaign with 7.07m.

Uzbekistan’s Omadbek Khasanov mounted the closest challenge, producing a season-best 6.99m to claim silver. Sri Lanka’s Mohammadu Safran completed the podium with a best jump of 6.55m.

The triumph is particularly notable given Nishad’s relatively recent entry into long jump competitions. The Indian began exploring the event last year and arrived in Japan with limited competitive experience in the discipline. His performance in Aichi-Nagoya underlined his versatility and ability to translate his athletic qualities into another event.

Nishad’s established reputation, however, rests on his achievements in the men’s T47 high jump. He won silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and has also claimed a world championship gold in the discipline. At the Asian Para Games, he is the defending champion in the high jump, making him one of India’s key medal prospects in the event.

--IANS

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