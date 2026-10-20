Asian Para Games: PM Modi hails Baby Sahana's historic feat, applauds athletes' commitment to sports

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian para-athletes Ravanni Valasanaini, Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and other medallists for their performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising their achievements across athletics, para-table tennis, powerlifting, shooting and swimming.

PM Modi highlighted the historic significance of Baby Sahana Ravi’s bronze medal in the women’s singles Class 9 event, which marked India’s first-ever medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. He also lauded the dedication and perseverance of the athletes who secured podium finishes in their respective events.

Ravanni won bronze in the women’s 1500m T11 event with a personal best. Congratulating her, PM Modi wrote on X: “A personal best and a well-earned podium finish! Ravanni Valasanaini has brought home bronze in the Women’s 1500 m T11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Her performance reflects the determination and perseverance that define our para-athletes. Congratulations to her."

PM Modi also congratulated Bhavina Patel, who secured bronze in the women’s singles Class 4-5 event, praising her consistency and commitment to sporting excellence.

“Another medal, another milestone! Congrats to @BhavinaOfficial for winning the Bronze in the Women’s Singles Class 4-5 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Her consistency over the years and her unwavering commitment to sporting excellence are truly admirable. My best wishes for her upcoming endeavours," he wrote on X.

Sonalben Patel won bronze in the women’s singles Class 3 event, securing her first individual medal at the Asian Para Games. PM Modi described the achievement as a special moment in her sporting journey.

“Delighted by Sonalben Patel’s success at the Asian Para Games! She has secured Bronze in the Women’s Singles Class 3 event, adding a first individual medal to her Asian Para Games achievements. This is a special moment in her sporting journey, made possible by years of dedication, discipline and hard work," PM Modi wrote on X.

In para-powerlifting, Ashok claimed silver in the men’s 65 kg event. Congratulating him, PM Modi praised his perseverance and self-belief. “An outstanding performance by Ashok! Congratulations on winning the silver in the Men’s -65 kg Para Powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Proud of his perseverance and self-belief. Best wishes for the upcoming endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Baby Sahana Ravi created history by winning bronze in the women’s singles Class 9 event, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. The medal came on her debut at the continental event.

“Baby Sahana Ravi has created history by winning India’s first-ever medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games! Her bronze in the Women’s Singles Class 9 event is all the more remarkable as it comes on her debut. This is a moment of immense pride and will undoubtedly encourage more young athletes to dream big. Congratulations and best wishes to her for the future," PM Modi wrote on X.

Shrishti Arora also won bronze on her Asian Para Games debut, finishing on the podium in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. “Competing in her first Asian Para Games, Shrishti Arora has secured the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event. This medal is a wonderful beginning, and I am confident that Shrishti will continue to make the nation proud. Congrats and best wishes: PM Modi wrote on X.

In swimming, Himanshu Nandal secured bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11 event. PM Modi congratulated him for his performance, highlighting his effort and discipline.

“Splendid swimming by Himanshu Nandal! He has won the bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His performance reflects his effort, endurance and discipline. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming sporting journey," PM Modi wrote on X.

--IANS

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