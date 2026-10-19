Asian Para Games: PM Modi congratulates Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara for gold and silver wins

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara for winning gold and silver medals during the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

PM Modi heaped praise on the two shooters for winning gold and silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery. Mona won a gold with an Asian Para Games record, while Avani bagged a silver as India opened their medal mark in the ongoing Games.

"Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning Gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026! Thanks to her outstanding score, she has also set a new Asian Para Games Record!

"It is a remarkable achievement that makes India's opening day even more special. Her precision, determination and composure are truly commendable. Wishing her continued success in the competitions ahead," an X post from the PMO India, quoting PM Modi, stated.

He also praised Avani, who won a silver after having won a gold in the previous edition of the Para Asiad. "A splendid Silver for Avani Lekhara! Congratulations to her on winning Silver in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive score.

"Her consistency and determination continue to make the nation proud. Best wishes for her future endeavours," the PMO wrote in another X post, quoting PM Modi.

Mona shot an Asian Para Games record score of 250 to bag the gold, while Avani shot 249.6 to win the silver.

Mona made a brilliant comeback in the final after she was reeling in fifth place to storm into the podium positions before fending off the challenge from others to win the coveted gold. Behind Mona and Avani, South Korea's Yunri Lee won the bronze with a score of 227.9.

Mona broke her compatriot Avani's Asiad Para Games record of 249.6 that the shooter had set while winning the gold in the previous Games in Hangzhou. She missed out on the world record of 252 held by Slovakia's Iryna Shchetnik.

With this performance, Avani has also secured the quota place for the 2028 Paralympic Games. Mona had secured her quota for the LA 2028 last month during the World Championships.

--IANS

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