Asian Para Games: PCI hosts grand send-off ceremony, Sports Minister Mandaviya unveils Team India jersey

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday hosted a grand send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent ahead of the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging the athletes to build on their historic performance at the previous edition.

The ceremony, held at ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri, was attended by athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries and partners, while the official Team India jersey for the Games was also unveiled. The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games will be held in Japan from October 18 to 24.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Mandaviya praised the para-athletes for overcoming challenges and earning their place on the international stage.

“It is not a small thing to challenge circumstances and move forward. Earning your family’s trust when society doubts whether you can succeed requires immense strength,” Mandaviya said.

“You strengthen your belief, accept every challenge, move forward, set a goal, choose a sport, achieve success at the national level, and then participate in international competitions. You have already won the journey of life. Now, you also have to conquer the journey of medals. I welcome you all. I have complete faith in you,” he added.

India heads into the Games with a target of around 100 medals after producing its best-ever performance at the previous Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

The Indian contingent won 111 medals in Hangzhou, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze, marking a significant milestone for the country’s para-sport movement.

PCI president Devendra Jhajharia expressed confidence that the Indian athletes would once again deliver a strong performance in Japan.

“Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel are exceptional champions whose achievements and resilience will inspire the entire Indian contingent. After our historic 111-medal performance at the previous Asian Para Games, I am confident that our athletes are well-prepared to deliver another outstanding performance and set new benchmarks at Aichi-Nagoya 2026,” Jhajharia said.

Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat and Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel have been named India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony.

Bhagat said the contingent was heading to Japan with confidence after extensive preparations and backed the para-badminton team to make a significant contribution to India’s medal tally.

“We are heading to Aichi-Nagoya with great expectations and confidence in our preparations. We have trained hard and are ready to give our best for India. I expect our para-badminton team to perform strongly and make a significant contribution to India’s overall medal tally,” he said.

The Indian contingent will be led by Chef de Mission Rahul Swami and Deputy Chef de Mission Parul Mahajan Oberoi.

PCI chairperson Payal Kanodia wished the contingent success and acknowledged the contribution of coaches, partners and support staff in preparing the athletes for the continental event.

The send-off ceremony also featured the presence of Para Athletics Federation of India president Narendra Singh, India Para Athletics chief coach Satyanarayana, PCI secretary general Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar and other officials.

--IANS

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