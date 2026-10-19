Asian Para Games: Nishad Kumar strikes gold on long jump debut

Nagoya, Oct 19 (IANS) India’s Nishad Kumar added an unexpected gold medal to his impressive para-athletics career, winning the men’s T47 long jump at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday with a best effort of 7.11 m. The two-time Paralympic silver medallist delivered a commanding performance at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium to secure India’s second gold of the Games.

Known primarily for his achievements in the high jump, Nishad made an emphatic statement in a discipline that remains secondary to his speciality. His winning distance proved beyond the reach of the competition, with the Indian recording 7.11m twice during the final to establish his superiority.

Nishad opened with a jump of 6.95m before moving into the lead with 7.09m in his second attempt. He then stretched his advantage with a 7.11 m effort in the third round, followed by a foul in his fourth attempt. The Indian bounced back in the fifth round to match his best distance before closing his campaign with 7.07m.

Uzbekistan’s Omadbek Khasanov mounted the closest challenge, producing a season-best 6.99m to claim silver. Sri Lanka’s Mohammadu Safran completed the podium with a best jump of 6.55m.

The triumph is particularly notable given Nishad’s relatively recent entry into long jump competitions. The Indian began exploring the event last year and arrived in Japan with limited competitive experience in the discipline. His performance in Aichi-Nagoya underlined his versatility and ability to translate his athletic qualities into another event.

Nishad’s established reputation, however, rests on his achievements in the men’s T47 high jump. He won silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and has also claimed a world championship gold in the discipline. At the Asian Para Games, he is the defending champion in the high jump, making him one of India’s key medal prospects in the event.

The 27-year-old will return to action in the high jump T47 final on Tuesday, where he will attempt to add another title to his collection.

His long jump gold also extended India’s early success in Aichi-Nagoya, following shooter Mona Agarwal’s victory in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. With another final awaiting him, Nishad now has the opportunity to turn an unexpected triumph into a multi-medal campaign at the continental showpiece.

--IANS

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