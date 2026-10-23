Asian Para Games: Mona Agarwal clinches second gold, breaks world record in 50m Rifle 3P SH1

Toyota, Oct 23 (IANS) Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal continued breaking records as she clinched a gold medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 event with a world record outing at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery here on Friday.

Mona won her second gold at the ongoing Games after having clinched the yellow metal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. She shot a world-record 357.5 to win gold in the 50m rifle 3P SH1, while her compatriot Avani Lekhara finished fourth with 333.2.

Mona broke Swedish shooter Anna Benson's world record score of 356, which she had set during the World Cup in Novi Sad in July 2026. The previous Asian record had belonged to South Korea's Lee Yun-ri, who had hit 355.7 last month.

Mona qualified sixth during the qualification with a score of 566-17x, while Avani topped the qualification sheets with 580-24x. Avani's score was also the Asian Para Games qualification record.

However, Mona did extremely well in the final to win the gold. She scored 101.4 in the Kneeling Series 1 and then a 102.1 in the Prone Series 1. She kept nailing good scores in the Standing Series too, hitting 53, 50.8, 10.4, 10.3, 10.1, 9.6 and 9.8 in the seven standing series to bag the gold.

China's Cuiping Zhang won a silver with a score of 353.7, while South Korea's Miyoung Kim secured a bronze with a score of 344.4, as Avani missed out on a medal.

Earlier, Mona had won a gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, where Avani had won a silver. Mona shot an Asian Para Games record score of 250 to bag the gold, while Avani shot 249.6 to win the silver as India opened their medal tally in the ongoing Games.

Mona made a brilliant comeback in the final after she was reeling in fifth place to storm into the podium positions before fending off the challenge from others to win the coveted gold. Behind Mona and Avani, South Korea's Yunri Lee won the bronze with a score of 227.9.

--IANS

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