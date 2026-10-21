Asian Para Games: India sweep podium in men’s shot put F46 as Sachin Khilari sets Games record

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India achieved a remarkable clean sweep in the men's shot put F46 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, claiming gold, silver and bronze in the event here on Wednesday.

Paris Paralympics silver medallist Sachin Khilari led the Indian charge with a Games Record throw of 15.79 metres, registered in his very first attempt. He displayed exceptional consistency, with all his throws crossing the 15-metre mark.

This is Sachin's second gold in the event at the Asian Para Games, having won the gold in the Hangzhou edition in 2023.

Mohd Yasser, who won bronze 2018 Para Asian Games, secured silver with a season-best throw of 15.06 metres, recorded on his third attempt after opening with two throws in the 14-metre range.

Yasser started sports at an early age and was inspired by his coach, who introduced him to para sports and began training him. He even practised shot put alongside able-bodied athletes. His bronze medal at the 2017 China Open Para Athletics Championship was his first international competition and first international medal.

Yasser discontinued studies after class 12 but plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts. He idolises fellow athletes Amit Kumar Saroha and Rajinder Singh Rahelu and aims to equal their achievements one day.

Praveen then completed the Indian sweep by claiming bronze with a throw of 13.83 metres, which he registered in his second attempt.

The result marked a dominant performance by India, with all three podium positions in the F46 shot put event going to Indian athletes.

--IANS

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