Asian Para Games: Ashok Malik wins silver in Men’s 65 kg para powerlifting

Nagoya, Oct 20 (IANS) India's Ashok Kumar Malik secured the silver medal in the Men’s 65kg para powerlifting final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Malik produced a strong performance, successfully lifting 192 kg in his second attempt to earn a place on the podium for India. He started with 187kg in his first but could not clear 201 in his final attempt.

Para powerlifting is a competition for athletes with lower limb disabilities and those of short stature and is held under the same rules as a regular bench press. Each athlete is given three attempts, and the ranking is determined by the weight of the barbell they lift.

17-time national champion Ashok, has established a strong presence on the international stage with a series of achievements. On the continental level, he secured a gold medal at the 2022 Asia Oceania Championship, followed by a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2022 and another bronze at the 2026 Asian Championship.

His exceptional form extends to the World Cup circuit, where he earned a silver medal at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt, captured a gold medal at the 2024 Pattaya World Cup, and added a bronze medal at the 2024 Tbilisi World Cup to his growing tally.

Originally from Mirzapur Khedi Tehsil in Gohana, Sonipat district, Haryana, Ashok faced the challenge of polio at just five years old. Despite this early setback, his determination only grew.

While attending college in Delhi, he found inspiration in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which ignited his passion for sports. By 2011, he had taken up powerlifting, marking the beginning of his athletic journey.

Ashok's hard work led to his proudest achievement in 2022, when he won gold for India in the Asian Oceania competition. In 2020, Ashok's father passed away, leaving his mother to support him and his brother. Fortunately, he received vital support from those around him.

His aunt played a crucial role in ensuring he had the resources needed to succeed. His coach, JP Singh, took him under his wing, while his friend Vikram Singh Mor assisted him with his needs for training and nutrition.

--IANS

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