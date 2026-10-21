October 21, 2026 12:07 PM हिंदी

Asian Para Games: Anubhav, Rakeshbhai clinch bronze in men’s 100m T35, T37

Asian Para Games: Anubhav, Rakeshbhai clinch bronze in men’s 100m T35, T37

Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India’s para-athletics contingent enjoyed another productive day at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday, with Anubhav Choudhary and Rakeshbhai Bhatt securing bronze medals in their respective men’s 100m finals.

Choudhary finished third in the T35 category after clocking a personal-best 12.72 seconds, while Bhatt matched that podium finish in the T37 event with his own personal-best timing of 11.50 seconds. Their performances took India’s tally in track events at the Games to nine medals, including three golds.

In the men’s 100m T35 final, Iran’s Alireza Zare claimed the gold medal in a Games Record time of 12.32 seconds. Iraq’s Idrees Al-Zaidi secured silver in 12.69 seconds, also setting a personal best, before Choudhary crossed the line in third to complete the podium.

The bronze marked an important milestone for the athlete from Chhur village near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Having navigated personal challenges from an early age, Anubhav continued to develop his sprinting ability under coach Gaurav Tyagi before moving to Delhi, where he now trains under Rahul Panwar. The personal-best performance at the continental event represents a significant achievement in his competitive journey.

Bhatt produced an equally encouraging display in the men’s 100m T37 final. Saudi Arabia’s Ali Alnakhli won gold with a Games Record of 11.31 seconds, while Indonesia’s Saptoyogo Purnomo took silver in a season-best 11.35 seconds. Bhatt’s 11.50-second effort earned him the bronze.

The Gujarat sprinter, who hails from Moti Babariyat village in Bhavnagar district, has steadily established himself among India’s leading para-athletes. A national record holder in the T37 100m and Asian record holder in the T37 200m, Bhatt has built an impressive resume through domestic championships and international competition.

His recent experience includes competing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he finished fifth in the men’s 100m T38 final with a season-best 11.82 seconds. Wednesday’s result adds another international medal to his growing collection.

The twin bronze medals underline India’s continued presence in sprint events at Aichi-Nagoya, with both athletes delivering career-best performances on the continental stage.

--IANS

vi/bc

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