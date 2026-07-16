Asian Para Games 2026 marks 100-day countdown with unveiling of torch, medals

Nagoya, July 16 (IANS) The countdown to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games reached a significant milestone as the Organising Committee (AINAGOC) hosted the official 100 Days to Go ceremony, unveiling the Games' torch, medals, torch relay uniform, and commemorative gifts ahead of Asia's biggest Para sporting event.

The celebration brought together government representatives, local officials, members of the Paralympic Movement, and the community, underscoring the growing excitement as Aichi and Nagoya prepare to host the Games from October 18 to 24.

An Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) delegation, led by President Majid Rashed, attended the ceremony alongside representatives from AINAGOC, Aichi Prefecture, the City of Nagoya, and other key stakeholders.

The event highlighted the final phase of preparations for the Games, which will welcome around 3,000 athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees, competing across 18 Para sports.

Inspired by the Games' slogan, "Imagine One Heart," the newly unveiled medals symbolise people from diverse cultures coming together through sport while recognising the dedication and perseverance of athletes on their journey to the podium.

The torch relay uniform also reflects the same theme of unity, connection, and hope, representing athletes, volunteers, officials, and spectators coming together to celebrate the Games. Medal winners will additionally receive commemorative gifts featuring the official mascot Uzumin in gold, silver, and bronze editions.

Addressing the gathering, APC President Majid Rashed said the countdown had entered its decisive phase. "We are now just 100 days away from Asia's biggest para-sports event. The countdown is well and truly underway, and it is almost time for the show to begin."

Rashed noted that the Games will be Japan's first major multi-sport event since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and stressed that their impact would extend well beyond sporting achievements.

“The true legacy of the Games will not simply be measured in medals or records. It will be reflected in the stronger, more inclusive society they help create — one where people with and without disabilities are respected equally, celebrated for their unique talents, and given every opportunity to succeed.

“That is the legacy we hope Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will leave, not only for Japan but for all of Asia.”

He also highlighted the continued rise of Para sport across the continent and the inspiration its athletes provide. "Asia is witnessing one of the most exciting periods in the history of the Paralympic Movement. Our athletes continue to raise the standard of competition and inspire millions across the continent.

“In just 100 days, Asia's finest Para athletes will gather in Aichi-Nagoya, showcasing not only sporting excellence but also the powerful message that Nothing is Impossible."

Rashed concluded by thanking AINAGOC, the governments of Aichi Prefecture and the City of Nagoya, volunteers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued commitment to delivering a successful Games.

APC Chief Executive Officer Tarek Souei, who also attended the ceremony, praised the work carried out by the organisers and reaffirmed the APC's support during the final phase of preparations.

“The Asian Para Games are much more than competition. They are a celebration of courage, resilience, and inclusion, which is made possible by the tireless efforts of staff, volunteers, partners, and the entire community of Aichi Prefecture and the City of Nagoya.

“Over the next 100 days, the APC will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with AINAGOC and all our partners as we fine-tune every detail and work together to deliver the most accessible, sustainable, and athlete-centred Games in our history."

With less than 100 days remaining before competition begins, preparations are entering their final stages as organisers aim to deliver a Games that showcases elite sporting excellence while reinforcing the values of accessibility, inclusion, and unity across Asia.

--IANS

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