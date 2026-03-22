Asian Legends League season 2 trophy unveiled, action begins June 2

Rudrapur, March 22 (IANS) The Asian Legends League on Sunday unveiled its official trophy, marking the beginning of preparations for the much-anticipated second season, scheduled to commence on June 2.

The unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent cricketers, including Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Rishi Dhawan and Angelo Perera, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Thisara Perera reflected on his experience and excitement for the tournament.

“We had a really nice season previously, and it was a great experience being part of such a competitive and well-organised league. I am truly excited for the upcoming season as well. The level of cricket, the camaraderie among players, and the passion from fans make this league special. We are looking forward to delivering even better performances this time,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rishi Dhawan highlighted the importance of fan support and expressed confidence in his team.

“The fans have always supported us tremendously, especially the Indian side, and that energy makes a big difference on the field. Hopefully, we will continue to receive the same kind of love and encouragement this season as well. We will give our best to make them proud and aim to lift the trophy,” he said.

League director Neeraj Kukreja outlined his vision for the tournament, stating that the competition aims to bring together experienced and celebrated cricketers from across Asia on a single platform.

“The Asian Legends League is built on the idea of bringing together experienced and celebrated cricketers from across Asia onto one platform. The response from players and fans has been extremely encouraging. With the unveiling of the trophy, we take a major step forward, and we are committed to delivering a league that maintains high standards of professionalism, competitiveness, and entertainment,” he said.

The upcoming edition will feature six teams; Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, Asian Stars, Pakistan Panthers and Bangladesh Tigers, showcasing a diverse pool of cricketing talent from across the continent.

The league will be held in June 2026. However, teams from Gulf countries will not participate in the second season due to the prevailing war situation.

--IANS

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