September 24, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Japan ends China's men's TT team reign, Chinese women retain title

Japan ends China's men's table tennis team reign, Chinese women retain title in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Nagoya (Japan), Sep 24 (IANS) Japan ended China's long dominance of the men's table tennis team event at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, winning a dramatic final 3-2 to claim its first title in 60 years, while China retained the women's crown with a 3-0 victory over Japan.

China had won the men's team title at eight consecutive Asian Games, but Japan ended that run after Sora Matsushima defeated Wen Ruibo 3-1 in the deciding match.

China had taken an early lead through World No. 1 Wang Chuqin, who recovered from two games down against Matsushima to win 3-2. Matsushima took the opening two games 11-5, 11-8 before Wang won the next three by identical 11-9 scores.

Tomokazu Harimoto responded by beating 19-year-old Wen 3-1, before Lin Shidong defeated Shunsuke Togami by the same score to put China 2-1 ahead, reports Xinhua.

Harimoto then faced Wang in the fourth match and gave the Chinese player no opportunity for another comeback, winning 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 to force a deciding match.

Matsushima completed Japan's victory by beating Wen 3-1, roaring in celebration after sealing his country's first men's team title at the Asian Games since 1966.

China coach Wang Hao had reshuffled his lineup for the final, moving Wen into the second singles position.

"The result of the event was not what we had hoped for, and there are certainly things I could have done better personally," Wang said. "But the tournament is not over yet. I hope everyone, myself included, can quickly regroup, put this result behind us and focus on the competitions ahead."

Harimoto said Japan had been prepared for different possible Chinese lineups.

"We didn't know whether Wen or Lin would play twice, but we felt it didn't really matter to us," he said. "Our preparation was to be ready for whoever we faced and focus on doing our own job well."

South Korea and Chinese Taipei shared the bronze medal.

In the women's final, China beat Japan 3-0 to claim its sixth consecutive Asian Games team title.

Sun Yingsha gave China the lead with a 3-1 victory over Hina Hayata, before world No. 1 Wang Manyu survived a stern challenge from Miwa Harimoto.

Their match went to a deciding game, where Wang held her nerve to win 12-10 and complete a 3-2 victory.

Kuai Man then defeated Mima Ito 3-0 to complete China's sweep.

"Our unity is also very strong. Everyone is working toward the same goal of winning," Wang said. "That invisible support gave us the confidence to believe we could win when we found ourselves in difficult situations."

DPR Korea and South Korea shared the women's team bronze medal.

In the women's doubles action, China's Kuai and Wang defeated Kazakhstan's Angelina Romanovskaya and Albina Zhaxylykova 3-0 to reach the last 16, while compatriots Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi beat DPR Korea's Kim Kum Yong and Cha Su Yong 3-1.

Japan's Harimoto and Hayata also advanced with a 3-0 victory over Thailand's Kulapassr Vijitviriyagul and Phatsaraphon Wonglakhon.

--IANS

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