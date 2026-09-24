September 24, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: P.T. Usha hails Seema for ending 16-year wait, congratulates relay team on silver

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha hails Seema for ending 16-year wait by winning bronze in women's 10,000m, congratulates relay team on silver in athletics competitions in the Asian games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Nagoya, Sep 24 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha congratulated distance runner Seema and India’s mixed 4x400m relay team after their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Thursday.

Usha, who is present in Nagoya to support the Indian contingent, shared photographs with both medal-winning athletes and hailed their performances.

Congratulating Seema on her bronze in the women’s 10,000m, Usha said the Indian long-distance runner had ended a 16-year wait for a medal in the event.

“Hearty congratulations to Seema Kumari on winning the bronze in the women’s 10,000m! Your achievement has ended the 16-year wait for this medal and opened doors for more such wins. Chase your dreams harder now and make the country proud!” Usha posted on X.

Seema clocked 32:50.05 to finish third behind Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi, who won gold in 32:39.18, and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka, who claimed silver in 32:41.54.

The Indian made a strong start and led the field through the opening 2,000 m before slipping to fourth as the pace intensified. She moved back into third with 1,000 m remaining and held on to secure the bronze.

Seema’s medal was India’s first in the women’s 10,000m at the Asian Games since 2010. Preeja Sreedharan had won gold and Kavita Raut silver at the 2010 edition.

Usha also congratulated India’s 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Ramraj Vithya and Thekkinalil Manu after they won silver.

“Congratulations to our 4X400m Mixed Relay team of Poovamma Raju, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj and Manu TS for clinching the silver medal! Seeing your victory in the event closest to my heart filled me with immense pride. Wishing you many more such wins in the future!” she said.

The Indian quartet clocked 3:14.46 to finish second behind Bahrain, who won gold in a Games-record 3:12.87. Vietnam finished third in 3:14.54, just 0.08 seconds behind India.

The result extended India’s medal run in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. India won gold at Jakarta 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023 before adding another silver in Nagoya.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Trump-Xi warmth leaves hard questions open

Trump-Xi warmth leaves hard questions open

Olivia Culpo has a thoughtful advice on pregnancy weight gain

Olivia Culpo has a thoughtful advice on pregnancy weight gain

'Do not just reduce Kashmir to a geopolitical narrative': Indian researcher calls on global platforms at UNHRC

'Do not just reduce Kashmir to a geopolitical narrative': Indian researcher calls on global platforms at UNHRC

Brad Pitt feels Indie cinema is as strong as in ’90s

Brad Pitt feels Indie cinema is as strong as in ’90s

‘We’ve not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity’, says West Indies head coach Daren Sammy ahead of their three-match ODI series starting in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo credit: @DarenSammy/X

‘We’ve not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity’: Sammy

Japan ends China's men's table tennis team reign, Chinese women retain title in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: Japan ends China's men's TT team reign, Chinese women retain title

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha hails Seema for ending 16-year wait by winning bronze in women's 10,000m, congratulates relay team on silver in athletics competitions in the Asian games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: P.T. Usha hails Seema for ending 16-year wait, congratulates relay team on silver

Seema Kumari bags bronze in 10,000m, India wins silver in 4x400m mixed relay in athletics competitions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Seema bags 10,000m bronze, India wins silver in 4x400m mixed relay (Roundup)

18 Pakistani personnel killed in 25 operations across Balochistan, says BLA (File Image)

18 Pakistani personnel killed in 25 operations across Balochistan, claims BLA

Custodial deaths continue to rise in Bangladesh (Representative Image)

Custodial deaths continue to rise in Bangladesh