Asian Games, CWG is no 'exposure tour,' only those who can perform will be cleared: Dr Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The government has categorically said that only those who have qualified and can deliver good performance will be cleared by the government for the upcoming Asian Games, said Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, clarifying that major events, including the Asian and Commonwealth Games, are not “exposure tours”.

The Minister's categorical assertion came in response to a move for inclusion of the Indian football team in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2026, starting on September 19.

Dr. Mandaviya made it clear that there would be complete transparency in the selection of the contingent, but, at the same time, there would be strict scrutiny of entries, and travellers would not be included simply to make up the numbers.

“Asian Games or Commonwealth Games are not for exposure; it is a platform for athletes who can make the country proud. That is why we have the selection criteria saying only the top six in continental rankings would be considered. Exposure can be gained elsewhere; there is enough time and competition through the years," the Minister said during an interaction in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The ministry will never stop anyone from that. If federations prepare a training or exposure plan for LA 2028 and submit it to us now, they will have our full support for the next two years. Even individual athletes who wish to train anywhere in the world will be assisted. But going to the Asian Games simply for participation means jobs will not be cleared,” he declared.

The Ministry has also indicated that the Indian contingent for the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya is expected to be capped at 560. Dr. Mandaviya said that while all federations had to follow the ministry guidelines for selections, the ministry had the final word in clearing names.

“Videography in the presence of a government observer is mandatory. The selected names are then sent to the IOA, which forwards them to the Sports Authority of India for vetting. That list then comes to the ministry for final clearance, and only those will be allowed,” he added.

--IANS

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