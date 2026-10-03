Asian Games: HI Prez Dilip Tirkey hails historic hockey double, promises full support for LA 2028

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey hailed the historic Asian Games campaign after both the Indian men’s and women’s teams won gold medals and secured direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, saying the achievement reflected the hard work of the players, coaches and support staff.

The men’s team retained its Asian Games title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday, a day after the women’s team defeated defending champions and Paris Olympics silver medallists China 1-0 to reclaim the gold medal. “Both teams had the same aim: to win the Asian Games and then qualify for LA. Both teams have done it. It is a very proud moment for us,” Tirkey told IANS after the men’s final.

The double gold also created history for Indian hockey, with the men’s and women’s teams winning the Asian Games title at the same edition for the first time.

Tirkey also pointed out the striking similarity between India’s last two men’s Asian Games final victories. India had defeated Japan 5-1 in the Hangzhou final and repeated the same scoreline against Malaysia in Kakamigahara.

“Both teams have performed very well. The women’s team played a very good game against China, who are a tough team, Olympic silver medallists and the last Asian Games champions. We beat them 1-0, and today we beat Malaysia 5-1,” he said.

Tirkey praised the entire men’s squad and coaching staff, with special mention for captain Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh. “The chief coach, supporting staff, captain Harman, Abhishek, Dilpreet, Manpreet and all the players performed very well. From the beginning, everyone played together, and everyone had the same aim,” he said.

With both teams now assured of Olympic qualification, Tirkey promised Hockey India would provide all necessary support in the build-up to Los Angeles. “The coach is very experienced, and everything happens according to his plan and programme. Whatever the team needs in the future, we will try to provide everything. Whether it is an exposure tour, a tournament in Europe or a coaching programme, Hockey India will try to provide all the facilities,” he said.

Hockey India has also announced a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh each for the players of both gold-winning teams, while members of the respective support staff will receive Rs 5.5 lakh each.

Tirkey stressed that Olympic selection would ultimately depend on performance and fitness, while urging players from Odisha and other states to continue working hard as competition for places increases.

“Those who play well will come into the team. Maintaining fitness and their game is the responsibility of the players. Olympic Games are the Olympics, and the competition in modern hockey has increased a lot,” he said.

He also highlighted Hockey India’s grassroots efforts in Odisha, particularly in Sundargarh, where turf facilities, academies and hostels have been developed across blocks.

“Every block in Sundargarh has a turf, academies and hostels. We are also organising grassroots programmes, and the government is doing a lot in other districts. But proper training programmes need to be organised on these grounds,” Tirkey said.

Tirkey said that greater emphasis is needed on fitness, technical skills, drag-flickers and goalkeepers to strengthen India’s hockey pipeline.

“Now we have to make this performance even better. We have to prepare the team in terms of confidence, fitness and future events,” Tirkey said.

--IANS

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