Asian Games: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker headlines India's 30-member shooting squad

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday revealed their 30-member shooting team for the Asian Games 2026, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

The shooting events will take place from September 17 to October 3, 2026, at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Range. Although all chosen athletes met the tough qualification standards set by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), the final list consists of 30 competitors, 15 men and 15 women, due to the strict dynamic quota limits imposed by the Games' Organising Committee.

After thorough deliberations and a careful event-by-event review, the Committee selected a specific group of athletes who can compete in multiple disciplines. This strategy allows India to maximize participation in all events while keeping strong medal chances in both individual and team events. The approved double starters include Vidarsa K. Vinod, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Manu Bhaker, and Esha Singh.

The final squad demonstrates a deliberate balance of current form, international results, team makeup, and medal prospects. The Selection Committee, in collaboration with the High Performance team, aimed to maximize India’s competitiveness in all shooting disciplines and secure the best possible chance for podium finishes at the Games.

Speaking of the squad selected for the Asian Games, NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo said, “Selecting this team was a challenging task given the exceptional depth and quality of talent in Indian shooting today. Given the 30-athlete cap for a programme that accommodates participation across 36 event slots, the Selection Committee undertook a detailed event-wise evaluation to ensure that the final squad provides India with the strongest possible representation and the best opportunity for competitive success across disciplines.”

“The final squad reflects the strength, depth, and versatility of Indian shooting. We are confident that this team will represent India with distinction and make the nation proud in Aichi-Nagoya,” he added.

India’s shooters have maintained strong showings on the international stage in recent months, emphasising the country’s increasing prowess in rifle, pistol, and shotgun events. Lately, Indian athletes have achieved multiple podium placements at the recently finished ISSF World Cup. This was exemplified by Esha Singh’s gold medal and world-record achievement in the women’s 25m pistol at the Munich World Cup. Additionally, Suruchi Singh and Esha secured a notable gold-silver finish in the women’s 10m air pistol, demonstrating the depth and consistency of India’s shooting program as they prepare for the Asian Games.

The final contingent comprises 12 shotgun shooters and 18 rifle/pistol shooters. I am running a few minutes late; my previous meeting is running over.

Rifle & Pistol Squad

10M Air Rifle Men: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

10M Air Rifle Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa K Vinod

50M Rifle 3 Positions Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

50M Rifle 3 Positions Women: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, Tilottama Sen

10M Air Pistol Men: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet

10M Air Pistol Women: Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

25M Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Anish

25M Sports Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

10M Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan

10M Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Suruchi

Shotgun Squad

Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj

Trap Women: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat

Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Skeet Women: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

--IANS

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