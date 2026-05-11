May 11, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: Indian U-17 girls enter 8 finals, 4 boxers win bronze medals in Tashkent

Indian U-17 girls enter eight finals, four boxers win bronze medals in the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Photo credit: BAI

Tashkent, May 11 (IANS) India’s U-17 girls continued their strong run at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, with eight boxers advancing to the finals and four boxers finishing with bronze medals after the semifinals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Rakhi (46kg) led the charge with a commanding RSC win in the third round against Yating Zhang of China (CHN). In 48kg, Khushi Chand secured a dominant 5:0 victory over Mungunzul Altamgadasa of Mongolia (MGL).

In the 52kg category, Mamta Murlidhar Raut went down 0:5 against Yaxin Qiu of China (CHN), while Laxmi Manjunath Lamani (54kg) lost 1:4 to Kumriniso Muhammadova of Uzbekistan (UZB).

Navya (57kg) advanced to the final with an RSC win in the second round against Dagiimaa Chuluutumur of Mongolia (MGL). In the 60kg, Ishika lost a closely contested 2:3 bout to Balym Gabitkyzy of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Diya (63kg) secured a dominant first-round RSC victory over Jia-En Song of Chinese Taipei (TPE).

In the 66kg category, Harnoor Kaur went down 0:5 against Ayaulym Ospanova of Kazakhstan (KAZ).Himanshi (70kg) won by RSC in the first round against Jude Habi of Jordan (JOR).In 75kg, Jyoti progressed with an RSC win in the first round against Cheng-Hui Zou of Chinese Taipei (TPE). Vanshika (80kg) registered a solid 4:1 victory over Feruzabonu Kamolova of Uzbekistan (UZB).

In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur sealed her place in the final with a first-round RSC win against Xin-Ying Huang of Chinese Taipei (TPE).

With eight finalists confirmed and four bronze medals secured, the Indian U-17 girls' team will now aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals in the finals.

India’s U-15 boys delivered a solid performance in the semifinals at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026, with six boxers advancing to the finals and seven boxers finishing with bronze medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the 33kg category, Yash Kumar registered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kiyan Iqbal of the UAE to advance to the final. Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) secured a strong win by referee contest in the second round against Aziretali Sanzharbekov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ).

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mitchell Starc registers most expensive over of his T20 career against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc registers most expensive over of his T20 career against PBKS

Title hopefuls Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to return to winning ways against Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Title hopefuls Mohun Bagan aim to return to winning ways against Inter Kashi

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Gujarat: PM Modi cites political continuity as key to development

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers (File image)

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

‘Gold not necessary this time’: PM Modi urges spending discipline

‘Messi was unhappy, protested my arrest’: Event organiser Satadru Dutta escalates claims over football icon’s chaotic India tour

‘Messi was unhappy, protested my arrest’: Event organiser Satadru Dutta claims over football icon’s chaotic India tour (Ld)

Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Any restart of fighting would have terrible consequences: UN Chief Guterres (File Image)

Any restart of fighting would have terrible consequences: UN Chief Guterres

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report (File image)

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report

Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13 (File image)

Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13