Ashutosh Gowariker's docu-drama on India’s temple idol smuggling titled 'Temple Raiders'

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will be donning the director's cap yet again for a drama-led documentary series titled "Temple Raiders".

The project will revolve around the global networks behind the theft and trafficking of India’s sacred temple artefacts.

The drama has been backed by Tudip Entertainment and Riverland Entertainment, in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, with Dipti Agrawal, Tushar Apshankar, Jaishree Khanna, and Raghav Khanna serving as producers.

Written and created by Khanna, "Temple Raiders" is expected to blend fact-driven storytelling with cinematic scale.

Gowariker will also be stepping into the docu-drama format with his next. Being mounted on a massive scale, the series is expected to include various cinematic styles and art forms.

Shedding light on his next, Gowariker said, “I have been watching documentaries across different genres for several years now, and the documentary form has always intrigued me deeply. I have often thought about making one, but never quite found a subject that truly engaged me—something I felt a strong connection to and could do justice to."

"When Raghav Khanna approached me with the concept of 'Temple Raiders', my response was immediate. It is a subject that has been quietly simmering for years—the theft of our idols from countless temples across the country, and the larger story behind it. I would like to present this as a 4-episode docu-series, positioned in the space of an expository and participatory docu-drama, bringing together facts, personal engagement, and storytelling in a compelling way", he went on to add.

Khanna shared, “From the outset, the ambition was to create a series that expands documentary dramas on their scale, tension, and emotional immersiveness. 'Temple Raiders' is a layered and character-driven thriller where faith and greed collide. Ashutosh sir has directed the series with empathy towards the story sensitivities while putting on the forefront the many gripping and fantastical elements associated with the series.”

--IANS

pm/