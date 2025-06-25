June 25, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Ashutosh Gowariker believes 'Age is no barrier if you want to learn something'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Ashutosh Gowariker’s Marathi directorial "Ata Thambaycha Naay" shares a crucial message that "age is no barrier if you want to learn something”.

Talking about the box office and critical success of the drama, the 'Lagaan' maker said, “Ata Thambaycha Naay has performed very well at the box office, and also the critics are loving it. I have loved it. It's an exhilarating feeling because it's very rare that you find yourself a part of a film that is liked for both reasons. I'm most happy that the one person who gained tremendously—not one, actually, two people who gained tremendously—from this film are the original Uday Shirurkarji and the original Nilesh Mali sir. Because they had actually gone and done it. And what greater joy than them getting all the limelight for this film, through which they’re able to tell their story? So that is the biggest takeaway for me from this entire experience.”

"Ata Thambaycha Naay" revolves around two elderly men who defy social norms to realize their long-delayed academic dreams.

Shedding light on the impact of the film, Gowariker shared that "Ata Thambaycha Naay" strikes a balance between social messaging and entertainment.

"I firmly believe that cinema must definitely entertain, but it also must give some kind of message. That message can be a social message, a moral message, a learning curve—anything. Apart from entertainment, there should be something in the movie that the audience takes home. They get entertained while watching the film in the cinema hall, but when they go home, the film's message keeps coming back to them. I think that is very important.", he stated.

Revealing what is the message given through 'Ata Thambaycha Naay', the director said, "And one of the most important messages this film gives while entertaining is that age is no barrier if you want to learn something. If you put your mind to it, if you put your heart into it, you can go out there and pursue the dream you want to achieve.”

Citing his personal example, he added, “For example, I feel even today that I want to learn the piano. And to do that, I am going to start taking classes because I feel I can learn piano at this age too. It doesn't have to be about performing in a concert—it's about following what you want to do and learning.”

